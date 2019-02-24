Comparing of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 8.00M 225.35 51.52M -1.83 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.89M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. -644.00% -14.9% -14% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -581% -95.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 24.1 and 24.1. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $5, which is potential 814.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -5.05% -17.9% -18.61% 0.71% -20.28% -29.7% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.05% -22.21% 0% -40.37% -49.07% -51.71%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.