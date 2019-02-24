Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 117.60M -2.72 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 32.24M 0.66 3.18M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -37.5% Cyanotech Corporation -9.86% -13.5% -7.9%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.8 and 14.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyanotech Corporation are 1.8 and 0.4 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 13.8% respectively. About 0.9% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -4.62% -3.76% -34.73% -40.11% -19.28% -25.38% Cyanotech Corporation -5.56% 6.06% -3.37% -12.73% -17.93% -11.82%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.