Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 1.41M 824.32 44.75M -1.42 0.00 Aravive Inc. 40.00M 1.50 5.75M -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc -3,173.76% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 14.38% 7.9% 6.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.31% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 25% of Aravive Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc -7.71% 15.42% 8.04% 0% 0% 44.04% Aravive Inc. -13.22% -26.31% -48.49% -61.98% -64.52% -63.71%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has 44.04% stronger performance while Aravive Inc. has -63.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.