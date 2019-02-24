Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.01M 25.05 23.65M -0.20 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.60M -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -589.78% 48.1% -69.9% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -69.4%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -1.31 beta which makes it 231.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 220.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.2% and 10.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.93% 1% -31.42% -9.38% -30.72% -27.24% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -28.54% -48.11% -51.34% -64.27% -85.5% -83.04%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.