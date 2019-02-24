Comparing of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

This is a contrast between Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 3.33M -1.80 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -132.9% -111.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.6% and 59.4%. Insiders owned 37.04% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. shares. Competitively, 37.08% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioblast Pharma Ltd. -8.66% -14.07% -8.23% -48.9% -41.41% -49.26% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

For the past year Bioblast Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Merus N.V. beats Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. It develops Trehalose 90mg/mL IV solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer to treat patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.