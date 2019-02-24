Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 318.86 16.99M -0.06 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -425.3% -212.8% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -18.88% -26.85% -19.23% -48.42% 16.46% 18.15% Benitec Biopharma Limited -11.2% -21.83% -31.24% -25.95% -38.55% -38.14%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has 18.15% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -38.14% weaker performance.

Summary

BioPharmX Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.