Comparing of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 1.89B 0.30 23.83M -0.40 0.00 China Yuchai International Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 3.24 4.01

Table 1 highlights Briggs & Stratton Corporation and China Yuchai International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Briggs & Stratton Corporation and China Yuchai International Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation -1.26% 0% 0% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. China Yuchai International Limited’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $0.56 per share while its dividend yield is 4.16%. On the other side China Yuchai International Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. It’s dividend yield is 4.43%.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Briggs & Stratton Corporation and China Yuchai International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 18.43% upside potential and an average target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Briggs & Stratton Corporation and China Yuchai International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 28.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -8.58% -12.62% -33.04% -27.33% -45.83% -46.24% China Yuchai International Limited -7.4% -15.9% -30.91% -38.96% -44.97% -42.01%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation was more bearish than China Yuchai International Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors China Yuchai International Limited beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.