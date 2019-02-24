Comparing of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 25.47M 28.67 82.53M -2.11 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc N/A 0.00 72.78M -2.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. -324.03% -23% -18.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cellectis S.A. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $25, with potential upside of 45.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 23.2% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -12.03% -27.86% -25.47% -35.88% -21.71% -33.55% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -7.85% -6.25% 3.41% -17% 0% -17%

For the past year Cellectis S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.