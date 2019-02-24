Comparing of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

We are comparing Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 7.38B 2.27 531.00M 3.95 15.37 CNX Midstream Partners LP 256.67M 4.00 120.66M 1.70 10.74

In table 1 we can see Cheniere Energy Inc. and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNX Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cheniere Energy Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cheniere Energy Inc. and CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 7.20% -44.4% 1.8% CNX Midstream Partners LP 47.01% 35.1% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.46 beta means Cheniere Energy Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNX Midstream Partners LP are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Cheniere Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners LP has an annual dividend pay of $1.37 per share while its annual dividend yield is 8.56%. No dividend is paid out for Cheniere Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cheniere Energy Inc. and CNX Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 53.5%. 0.7% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.28% of CNX Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -0.79% -1.72% -6.26% -7.81% 29.49% 12.63% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.72% 0.61% -5.54% -4.55% 7.42% 8.71%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Cheniere Energy Inc. beats CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.