Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|56.96M
|-2.14
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|179.66M
|-6.75
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-93.8%
|-79.2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63.5 consensus target price and a 36.44% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 64.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.9% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.69%
|-3.33%
|-26.49%
|0%
|0%
|-49.57%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.43%
|-10.07%
|6.84%
|34.61%
|-3.18%
|-19.61%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.