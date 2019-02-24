Comparing of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 179.66M -6.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -93.8% -79.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63.5 consensus target price and a 36.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.9% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -10.07% 6.84% 34.61% -3.18% -19.61%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.