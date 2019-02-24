Comparing of Crane Co. (CR) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Both Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 3.35B 1.52 335.60M 4.94 15.84 Roper Technologies Inc. 5.19B 6.32 944.40M 8.78 32.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Roper Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crane Co. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Crane Co.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Roper Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 10.02% 15.1% 5.3% Roper Technologies Inc. 18.20% 15.7% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Crane Co.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Roper Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Crane Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Roper Technologies Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Crane Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Crane Co. pays out its dividends annually at $1.4 per share and 1.65% dividend yield. Meanhile, Roper Technologies Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.7 per share and 0.54% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crane Co. and Roper Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 1 3 2.75 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 22.76% for Crane Co. with consensus price target of $105. Roper Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $315.2 consensus price target and a -0.63% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Crane Co. is looking more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Crane Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.3% of Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Crane Co.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -9.44% -15.9% -15.34% -8.56% -9.85% -12.33% Roper Technologies Inc. -4.11% -3.6% -6.82% -0.06% 9.55% 10.18%

For the past year Crane Co. has -12.33% weaker performance while Roper Technologies Inc. has 10.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 15 of the 17 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Crane Co.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.