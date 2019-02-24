Comparing of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 650.11M 13.72 367.28M -4.84 0.00 Amdocs Limited 4.01B 1.98 339.22M 2.47 24.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. -56.50% 0% 0% Amdocs Limited 8.46% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DocuSign Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Amdocs Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. DocuSign Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amdocs Limited.

Dividends

Amdocs Limited offers an annual dividend of $1 per share, bundled with 1.77% dividend yield. DocuSign Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DocuSign Inc. and Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders held 8% of DocuSign Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -2.56% -7.27% -24.55% -31.66% 0% 2.42% Amdocs Limited -8.15% -7.38% -8.06% -13.56% -7.42% -8.95%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. had bullish trend while Amdocs Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats on 7 of the 10 factors DocuSign Inc.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.