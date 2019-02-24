Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 16.94M 13.10 3.48M 0.25 41.20 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund -20.54% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund pays out an annual dividend of $0.51 per share while its dividend yield is 4.91%. No dividend is paid out for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 3.01% 3.53% -0.77% -0.97% -12.68% -10.82% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.96% -6.94% -11.3% -10.8% -15.07% -15%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.