Comparing of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 56.62M 9.25 17.72M -0.96 0.00 Misonix Inc. 40.61M 4.81 3.19M -0.84 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. -31.30% 0% 0% Misonix Inc. -7.86% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Misonix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Misonix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Misonix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Misonix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 27.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% are Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. -2.2% -1.4% -3.03% 0% 0% 2.26% Misonix Inc. 2.8% 0.79% 4.1% 27.91% 65% 74.6%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Misonix Inc.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.