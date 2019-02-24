Comparing of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) and Its Competitors

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is a company in the Home Improvement Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 58.48% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 0.79% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 8.81% 28.80% 13.30% Industry Average 2.62% 150.32% 9.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 146.26M 1.66B 24.09 Industry Average 1.02B 38.86B 45.04

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 4.40 4.00 2.37

With consensus price target of $38.25, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 0.82%. As a group, Home Improvement Stores companies have a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. -10.78% -9.99% -16.85% -45.45% -31.51% -39.28% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.94% 0.00%

Liquidity

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.45 and has 0.35 Quick Ratio. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. It operates 72 warehouse-format stores across 17 states. The company also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.