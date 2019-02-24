Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 1.47M 1933.53 219.26M -1.23 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 2.52M 97.55 48.20M -2.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. -14,915.65% -105.1% -48.4% Synlogic Inc. -1,912.70% -39.1% -34.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Immunomedics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 79.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 7.51% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -6.22% -22.28% -23.79% -20.94% 58.85% 16.58% Synlogic Inc. -11.63% -6.64% -41.52% -19.05% -28.99% -22.47%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.