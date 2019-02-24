Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 111.93M 6.42 65.04M -0.98 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.91M 95.39 93.05M -2.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NanoString Technologies Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. -58.11% -206.8% -50.8% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,346.60% -90.8% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.38 beta which is 138.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$22 is NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.54%. Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 137.87% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 88.6% respectively. About 13.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.93% 14.52% 6.35% 21.21% 135.54% 133.33% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.76% -14.58% -20.51% 1.03% 66.36% 40.75%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.