Comparing of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares Inc. 410.01M 4.70 105.49M 0.95 18.07 BankFinancial Corporation 65.32M 3.90 19.34M 0.87 17.21

Table 1 highlights Northwest Bancshares Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankFinancial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northwest Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than BankFinancial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares Inc. 25.73% 8.3% 1.1% BankFinancial Corporation 29.61% 6.6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BankFinancial Corporation has a 0.53 beta and it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares Inc. dividend pay is $0.68 per share with 3.65% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, BankFinancial Corporation’s annual dividend is $0.37 per share and it also boasts of a 2.39% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of BankFinancial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BankFinancial Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Bancshares Inc. -4.35% 0.53% -6.03% -3.05% 2.39% 2.51% BankFinancial Corporation 0.27% 3.31% -7.36% -16.65% -8.16% -2.41%

For the past year Northwest Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while BankFinancial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats BankFinancial Corporation on 13 of the 14 factors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.