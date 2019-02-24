Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation N/A 372.38 11.20M -0.19 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.65M 11.57 11.11M -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -864% -377.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -673.33% -158.8% -72.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1 shows that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 49.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 39.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 6.3% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -9.84% -19.51% -37.5% -52.72% -51.61% -50% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.93% 27.5% 5.93% -23.62% -63.79% -60.75%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.