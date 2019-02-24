Comparing of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Since Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.69% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 14.2% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Orchard Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.