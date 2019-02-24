Comparing of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Both Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 149.23M 0.88 2.22M -0.05 0.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 4.18B 0.19 84.60M 1.07 13.21

In table 1 we can see Performant Financial Corporation and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Performant Financial Corporation and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation -1.49% -2.6% -1.5% Quad/Graphics Inc. 2.02% 16.6% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Performant Financial Corporation is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Quad/Graphics Inc. has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Quad/Graphics Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quad/Graphics Inc.

Dividends

Quad/Graphics Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $1.2 per share and at a 7.61% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Performant Financial Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Performant Financial Corporation and Quad/Graphics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 90.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.4% of Performant Financial Corporation shares and 74.1% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -12.79% -7.41% -23.08% -31.51% -17.13% -9.09% Quad/Graphics Inc. -13.49% -16.65% -32.56% -31.71% -38.44% -37.3%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation on 10 of the 13 factors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.