Comparing of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 24.88M -0.74 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 6.06M 4.18 66.52M -1.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Provention Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. -1,097.69% -165.2% -91.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 53.7 and 53.7. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Provention Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. 12.12% -23.82% -32.02% 0% 0% -46.15% Advaxis Inc. -9.76% -36.56% -61.31% -80% -87.02% -86.97%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.