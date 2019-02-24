Comparing of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 201.52M 5.05 146.96M -3.90 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. -72.93% -301.5% -74.1% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 64.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. 3.83% 4.59% -49.57% -50.45% -77.02% -75.59% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.