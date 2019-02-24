Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|72.48M
|12.05
|251.26M
|-5.57
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|27.10M
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|-346.66%
|-150.2%
|-65.2%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-125.9%
|-106.2%
Risk & Volatility
Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 127.69%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 51.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-4.32%
|-8.54%
|-15.11%
|-41.45%
|-41.81%
|-49.8%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.77%
|77.13%
|69.53%
|31.23%
|1.54%
|-38.09%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.