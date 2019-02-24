Comparing of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 72.48M 12.05 251.26M -5.57 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. N/A 0.00 27.10M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. -346.66% -150.2% -65.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -125.9% -106.2%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 127.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 51.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -4.32% -8.54% -15.11% -41.45% -41.81% -49.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.77% 77.13% 69.53% 31.23% 1.54% -38.09%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.