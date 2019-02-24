Comparing of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 11.60M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -55.5% -51.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.9%. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -32.55% -28.21% 0% 0% 0% -70.18% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -20.46% -33.01% -39.07% -56.67% -36.7% -32.02%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.