Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53.96M 49.44 71.64M -2.64 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.65 25.21M 0.24 119.96

Table 1 highlights Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. -132.77% 68.2% -34.6% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.17 consensus price target and a 93.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 99.85% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.68% -16.44% -28.5% 59.68% 127.24% 110.31% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.