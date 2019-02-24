Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see scPharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 0% respectively. 17.25% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -8.47% 1.5% -7.9% -16.54% 0.75% 0.75%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.