Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

This is a contrast between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 476.90M 1.15 359.11M 4.31 1.43 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.57M -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 75.30% -151.7% 261.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 21.8 and 21.3. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 23.2% respectively. 1.9% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. -1.6% 18.76% -12.91% -13.28% 27.39% 26.6% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.04% -28.5% -56.03% -74.33% -75.32% -76.78%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -76.78% weaker performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.