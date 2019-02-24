Comparing of SM Energy Company (SM) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Both SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 1.52B 1.25 172.42M 0.95 20.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 502.05M 7.40 132.42M 0.66 25.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Black Stone Minerals L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SM Energy Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SM Energy Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Black Stone Minerals L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 11.34% 6.6% 2.7% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 26.38% 16.9% 8%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.02 beta means SM Energy Company’s volatility is 202.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SM Energy Company are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SM Energy Company.

Dividends

SM Energy Company shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.1 per share which is subject to 0.59% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 7.33% while its annual dividend payout is $1.33 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SM Energy Company and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 0 0 5 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

SM Energy Company has a 107.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SM Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of SM Energy Company’s shares. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -7.35% -22.79% -35.36% -21.64% -13.34% -14.4% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -0.42% -4.69% -10.37% -10.42% -6.97% -7.02%

For the past year SM Energy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats SM Energy Company on 11 of the 16 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.