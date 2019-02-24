Comparing of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

Both SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 222.21M 0.06 2.29M -0.02 0.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 801.35M 3.32 100.29M 1.76 27.78

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. -1.03% -12.4% -3.4% WNS (Holdings) Limited 12.52% 20.8% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.29 beta indicates that SPAR Group Inc. is 71.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

SPAR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPAR Group Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 0% respectively. SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -13.62% -27.88% -27.76% -49.6% -39.82% -47.14% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.35% -2.47% -2.21% -6.74% 19.83% 22.13%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. has -47.14% weaker performance while WNS (Holdings) Limited has 22.13% stronger performance.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats SPAR Group Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.