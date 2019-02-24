Comparing of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

This is a contrast between Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 1.60B 12.41 313.42M -2.10 0.00 Materialise NV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 155.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Splunk Inc. and Materialise NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. -19.59% -24.2% -12.4% Materialise NV 0.00% 4.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Splunk Inc.’s 2.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 114.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Materialise NV on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Splunk Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Materialise NV is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Materialise NV is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Splunk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 Materialise NV 0 0 0 0.00

Splunk Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.05% and an $131.8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Splunk Inc. shares and 15.6% of Materialise NV shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -2.98% 6.55% -13.5% -7.41% 34.57% 30.85% Materialise NV 0.43% -4.14% -2.88% 11.08% 0.64% 11.25%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was more bullish than Materialise NV.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 11 factors Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.