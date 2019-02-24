Comparing of Tahoe Resources Inc. (TAHO) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tahoe Resources Inc. 496.60M 2.29 230.42M -0.74 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 1.13B 1.49 11.10M -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tahoe Resources Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tahoe Resources Inc. -46.40% 0% 0% IAMGOLD Corporation -0.98% -0.4% -0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tahoe Resources Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tahoe Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Tahoe Resources Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 106.04%. Meanwhile, IAMGOLD Corporation’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 66.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tahoe Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than IAMGOLD Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tahoe Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% are IAMGOLD Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tahoe Resources Inc. 0.85% 43.32% 32.09% -33.08% -15.31% -26.1% IAMGOLD Corporation 7.21% -1.8% -10.9% -44.01% -35.63% -43.91%

For the past year Tahoe Resources Inc. has stronger performance than IAMGOLD Corporation

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates mines in the Americas. It primarily produces copper, gold, silver, lead/zinc, and natural gas and petroleum, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the Escobal mine property comprising 23.7 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves located in southeast Guatemala; La Arena mine property consisting of 54.1 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves located in northern PerÃº; and Shahuindo mine comprising 110.3 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves located in northern PerÃº. It also holds interest in the Lake Shore Mine assets, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.