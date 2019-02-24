Comparing of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Since Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 147.96M 18.74 137.70M -10.37 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 92.63M 0.68 11.64M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -93.07% -443.7% -95% Alphatec Holdings Inc. -12.57% -62.6% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. From a competition point of view, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.8 and 2.4. Competitively, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.72% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. with average price target of $50.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.8% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.76% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.1% of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -4.45% -11.07% -23.52% 115.43% 1365.83% 1390.68% Alphatec Holdings Inc. -10.7% -20.13% -23.66% -29.03% -4.35% -9.02%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. had bullish trend while Alphatec Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alphatec Holdings Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.