Comparing of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.00M 10.26 33.76M -1.47 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 25.89M -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,125.33% -108% -66.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.14. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 179.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.76% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.12% -27.15% -50% -57.69% -63.33% -67.16% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -8.61% -12.18% -30.56% -51.73% 12.06% -6.7%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.