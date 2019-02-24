Comparing of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 3.11B 3.23 282.80M 0.98 36.56 FLIR Systems Inc. 1.78B 4.10 282.42M 1.63 27.09

Table 1 demonstrates Trimble Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FLIR Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Trimble Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Trimble Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FLIR Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 9.09% 6.4% 3.3% FLIR Systems Inc. 15.87% 7.3% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.39 beta means Trimble Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, FLIR Systems Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trimble Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, FLIR Systems Inc. has 4.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. FLIR Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, FLIR Systems Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.64 per share and it also boasts of a 1.22% dividend yield. Trimble Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Trimble Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FLIR Systems Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$43.5 is Trimble Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.75%. On the other hand, FLIR Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 15.02% and its consensus target price is $60.5. Based on the results given earlier, FLIR Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Trimble Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trimble Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 97.4% respectively. 0.2% are Trimble Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are FLIR Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.26% -5.39% -16.24% 3.42% -12.77% -12.28% FLIR Systems Inc. -3.95% -9.96% -29.7% -19.68% -4.63% -5.51%

For the past year Trimble Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than FLIR Systems Inc.

Summary

FLIR Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 16 factors Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.