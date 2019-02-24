Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 51.49M 58.76 197.61M -2.43 0.00 BioTime Inc. 5.23M 30.16 72.97M -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -383.78% -31% -26.6% BioTime Inc. -1,395.22% -54.6% -51%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.21 beta which is 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 26.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44%. About 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -11.27% -11.17% -43.64% -40.33% 3.14% 2.67% BioTime Inc. -9.09% -18.3% -27.6% -25.08% -29.39% -20.2%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while BioTime Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.