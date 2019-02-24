Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|51.49M
|58.76
|197.61M
|-2.43
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|5.23M
|30.16
|72.97M
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-383.78%
|-31%
|-26.6%
|BioTime Inc.
|-1,395.22%
|-54.6%
|-51%
Risk and Volatility
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.21 beta which is 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|4
|6
|2.60
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 26.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75.4.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44%. About 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-11.27%
|-11.17%
|-43.64%
|-40.33%
|3.14%
|2.67%
|BioTime Inc.
|-9.09%
|-18.3%
|-27.6%
|-25.08%
|-29.39%
|-20.2%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while BioTime Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 11 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats BioTime Inc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.