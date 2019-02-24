Comparing of Waters Corporation (WAT) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 2.42B 7.37 593.79M 7.70 24.63 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 133.04M 1.21 6.46M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Waters Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 24.54% 2.7% 1.2% Harvard Bioscience Inc. -4.86% -6% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Waters Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Waters Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Waters Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 2 7 0 2.78 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -18.14% for Waters Corporation with average price target of $192.71.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Waters Corporation shares and 76% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Waters Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -4.55% -4.35% -1.74% -8.28% -3.53% -1.89% Harvard Bioscience Inc. -12.15% -16.59% -38.58% -33.9% 9.29% 5.15%

For the past year Waters Corporation has -1.89% weaker performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Waters Corporation beats Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.