Comparing of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 38.47M -1.18 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 218.38 25.31M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -91.2% -76.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 17.8 and 17.8. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, which is potential 287.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.4% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -11.2% -13.69% 0% 0% 0% -7.79% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.66% -11.74% -18.89% -59.45% -65.9% -59.72%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.