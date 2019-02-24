Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.68 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 8.57M 4.20 175.37M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -207.2% -119% Achaogen Inc. -2,046.32% -227.2% -113.1%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -5.9 beta, while its volatility is 690.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achaogen Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Achaogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Achaogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 6 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Achaogen Inc.’s consensus price target is $2.75, while its potential upside is 252.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.7% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 50.5% of Achaogen Inc. shares. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 10.12%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.4% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -1.12% -3.8% -13.66% -8.29% -64.88% -59.12% Achaogen Inc. 4.35% -45.45% -65.15% -86.06% -83.95% -84.36%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Achaogen Inc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.