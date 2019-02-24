Comparison of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Since Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 1.14M 183.20 25.61M -1.12 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 30.85B 0.73 2.01B -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. -2,246.49% -163.6% -98.9% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 6.52% 12.3% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Dividends

Meanhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s yearly dividend is $0.38 per share and 2.31% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.1% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 8.6% 7.52% -32.71% -19.56% -21.87% -12.84% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.87% -10.28% -11.21% -9.05% 2.46% 1.46%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.