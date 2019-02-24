Comparison of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.13B 7.02 77.60M 1.11 103.38 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.48M 21.54 14.22M -1.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.88% 1.7% 1.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -86.29% -56.2% -28.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.93 beta is the reason why it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.73% and an $167 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.9% -9.85% -2.68% -1.76% 7.37% -4.13% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.95% 24.16% 39.42% 187.68% 144.96% 141.95%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 141.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.