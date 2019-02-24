Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.16M 33.32 23.74M -2.98 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,099.07% 54.6% -91.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 88.5%. About 17.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -25% -34.84% -41.67% 0% 0% -38.85% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.