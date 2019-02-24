Comparison of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 36.65 29.21M -0.68 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 2.52M 97.55 48.20M -2.29 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4% Synlogic Inc. -1,912.70% -39.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $69.17, with potential upside of 275.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.6% and 82.5%. 2.6% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2% Synlogic Inc. -11.63% -6.64% -41.52% -19.05% -28.99% -22.47%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 271.2% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -22.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.