Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.6% and 88.5%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.95% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 41.88% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.03% weaker performance.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.