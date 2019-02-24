Comparison of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45 Neon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 77.55M -2.75 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -545.4% -69.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 13. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.6% and 69.1%. Insiders held 2.4% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -8.08% -24.74% -49.65% 0% 0% -62.07%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.