Comparison of Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 241.72M 1.34 146.97M -3.26 0.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 151.33M 3.03 8.52M 0.61 9.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chaparral Energy Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. -60.80% -17.8% -11.7% Earthstone Energy Inc. 5.63% 3% 1%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. Its rival Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Chaparral Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.8% of Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -6.83% -37.45% -48.5% -54.89% -59.63% -60.87% Earthstone Energy Inc. -13.25% -28.71% -28.19% -27.93% -34.43% -43.93%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. was more bearish than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.