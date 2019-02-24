Comparison of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We are comparing CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. N/A 55.29 10.20M -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -118.5% -66.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 5%. About 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -22.71% -19.61% -14.29% -20% 0% -48.47% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 9.67% -10.27% -23.04% -37.92% -38.85% -42.95%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.