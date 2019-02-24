Comparison of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 33.34M 15.74 30.40M -2.07 0.00

Demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162% Quanterix Corporation -91.18% -53.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68.6% of Quanterix Corporation shares. 4.65% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 11.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37% Quanterix Corporation 6.51% 14.84% 28.61% 18.88% 14.25% -7.03%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.