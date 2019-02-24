Comparison of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 2.89M 185.64 49.06M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1,697.58% -88.5% -71.2%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 2.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 179.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $26.25, with potential upside of 205.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.3% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.03% -11.29% 25.19% 15.56% -9.87% -4.79%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.