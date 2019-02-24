Comparison of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 902.17M 0.88 28.59M -0.31 0.00 National Fuel Gas Company 1.66B 3.14 295.53M 3.33 16.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and National Fuel Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and National Fuel Gas Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -3.17% -1.8% -0.8% National Fuel Gas Company 17.80% 20.5% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $1.69 per share with a dividend yield of 2.83% for National Fuel Gas Company. No dividend is paid out by Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and National Fuel Gas Company are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 74.8% respectively. 2.5% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -8.42% -44.7% -51.85% -66.75% -64.66% -63.52% National Fuel Gas Company 2.82% 1.75% 0.62% 6.4% -4.09% 0.84%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -63.52% weaker performance while National Fuel Gas Company has 0.84% stronger performance.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.